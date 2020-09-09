162114
Kamloops  

Feral cats appear on Sun Peaks, Merritt council agendas

Be a responsible cat owner

Feral cats were discussed at two different municipal council meetings earlier this month. 

Longtime Merritt resident Shirley Bobroske gave a presentation to councillors on Sept. 1. She called for responsible pet ownership after a wild cat gave birth to six kittens in June, a few houses down from her home. Four of the felines eventually made their way onto her property.

"Everybody should have to be accountable for what they do. If they get a cat from someone, it should be stated that the cat should have a chip or a tattoo and has to have documentation that this cat has been neutered or spayed," Bobroske tells Castanet. 

Bobroske ended up getting in touch with Kamloops-based Sammy's Forgotten Felines. The group was founded by a trio of women: Julie Ondang, Valerie Wilson and Jenn Breckenridge. They capture feral cats and work to tame them. The ultimate goal is adoption.

"We’ve been finding that a lot of people think feral cats are mean and wild. We’re finding that many of them can be tamed. They can choose to be your average couch potato house cat given enough time and attention. They can become lovely pets," Ondang says.

Sammy's Forgotten Felines was able to help Bobroske. The last feral kitten on her property was captured at the end of August.

Feral cats also came up during the Sept. 1 council meeting at Sun Peaks. In a letter to council, director of corporate services Nicky Braithwaite said bylaw staff have met with Sammy's Forgotten Felines. The non-profit toured the resort to review the situation and recommended setting up live traps in the residential areas closer to first snow.

"This would reduce the risk of catching any pets that are left to roam the neighbourhood," the letter states. "A notice of the trap dates would be circulated to remind pet owners to keep their cats indoors or on leashes during the duration of the program. It was also suggested the traps be set near the covered bridge and Hearthstone Lodge dumpster immediately."

Cats that are captured will be taken to either the Kamloops or Vernon SPCA, Braithwaite writes. 

At the end of the day, Ondang echoes the comments made by Bobroske: spay or neuter your pet.

"For some reason, that just isn't getting across to a lot of people," Ondang says.

If you know of a feral cat colony, you can contact Sammy's Forgotten Felines at [email protected]. The group is also looking for foster homes for cats.

