Ron Fawcett steps down as president of Kelson Group

Photo: Contributed Ron Fawcett (middle) with sons Jason and Kelly.

There's a new leader at the helm of Kelson Group.

Jason Fawcett, the Kamloops company's former vice-president of operations, has been named president. The position was previously held by Fawcett's father Ron, for over four decades.

Kelson Group has grown from owning a few apartment buildings to becoming one of the largest private owners in Western Canada, notes a news release, with properties in B.C. and Alberta.

"Jason, together with his brother Kelly, who is our vice-president (of) maintenance and construction, have been leading the operations of the company for years," Ron says in the release. "I view this announcement as not only the reality of what our company structure has looked like for quite some time, but this change will enable Jason and Kelly to lead the evolution of Kelson Group as we grow. This is a proud day for me, not just as a business owner, but as a father too."

Ron now becomes the executive director and founder of the company.

Jason applauded his dad for being a "big picture thinker" and a "great visionary."

"He has this incredible ability to see opportunity where others may not and build upon that. He is really the biggest reason Kelson Group is here, and why it has seen continued success. I am honoured to take on this role and to help lead the exceptional work our company does. We will continue to provide an exceptional place for our staff team to build their careers as they help our residents live better," Jason adds in the release.

Kelson Group is working on two new builds at Thompson Rivers University, including the 42-suite Liberty Pointe apartment and a condominium. The company plans to announce another development in Kamloops soon.