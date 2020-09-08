162114
Kamloops  

Ron Fawcett steps down as president of Kelson Group

New prez at Kelson Group

- | Story: 310034

There's a new leader at the helm of Kelson Group.

Jason Fawcett, the Kamloops company's former vice-president of operations, has been named president. The position was previously held by Fawcett's father Ron, for over four decades.

Kelson Group has grown from owning a few apartment buildings to becoming one of the largest private owners in Western Canada, notes a news release, with properties in B.C. and Alberta.

"Jason, together with his brother Kelly, who is our vice-president (of) maintenance and construction, have been leading the operations of the company for years," Ron says in the release. "I view this announcement as not only the reality of what our company structure has looked like for quite some time, but this change will enable Jason and Kelly to lead the evolution of Kelson Group as we grow. This is a proud day for me, not just as a business owner, but as a father too."

Ron now becomes the executive director and founder of the company.

Jason applauded his dad for being a "big picture thinker" and a "great visionary."

"He has this incredible ability to see opportunity where others may not and build upon that. He is really the biggest reason Kelson Group is here, and why it has seen continued success. I am honoured to take on this role and to help lead the exceptional work our company does. We will continue to provide an exceptional place for our staff team to build their careers as they help our residents live better," Jason adds in the release.

Kelson Group is working on two new builds at Thompson Rivers University, including the 42-suite Liberty Pointe apartment and a condominium. The company plans to announce another development in Kamloops soon.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

159586


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4241483
#202-1083 KLO Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$289,900
more details


161496


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Carli
Carli Kamloops SPCA >


159135


Pet shaming

Galleries
These pet shames are next level!
Pet shaming (2)
Galleries
Seagull swallows sausage whole
Must Watch
Zac Efron finds love Down Under
Showbiz
Actor Zac Efron has another reason to wait out the coronavirus...
Little girl is excited for her birthday present
Must Watch
…But doesn’t quite know what it is.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161629
161910