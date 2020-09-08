Two Kamloops men arrested following string of break and enters

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Shane Mcleod.

Kamloops Mounties have arrested two Kamloops men who were tied to recent break and enters around the city.

Shane Mcleod, 21, is facing 14 new Criminal Code charges, including two counts of break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime, according to a news release.

A second adult male has charges pending.

Police say they began their investigation into the break and enters on Sept. 1.

"In these break-ins, thousands of dollars worth of property were stolen and video of a possible suspect was released to assist in his identification," writes Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko in the release.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the Brock neighbourhood the following day (Sept. 2). Police found stolen bikes, tools, alpine ski equipment and car stereos inside.

"Some of those items were stolen from two break and enters that occurred that same morning," Fesenko says.

Police are reminding the public to record their property's serial numbers, as it often helps police return the item to the rightful owner.

Mcleod was scheduled to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court today.