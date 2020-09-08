100 Women Who Care Kamloops to meet again after COVID pause

Photo: 100 Women Who Care Facebook 100 Women Who Care Kamloops will be back in action on Sept. 14.

A group of female philanthropists known as the '100 Women Who Care Kamloops' will resume their meetings next week following a brief hiatus caused by COVID-19.

The local chapter, which was founded in November 2014, meets four times a year. Every registered member is asked to commit $100 each quarter, with 100 per cent of the proceeds given to a single non-profit agency. In return, they receive a tax receipt.

Since its inception, 100 Women Who Care Kamloops has raised $186,600 for more than 20 charities.

Prior to each meeting, the group chooses three charities at random. Each one is asked to give a five-minute speech about why they need the funds (the group strives to raise $10,000 each quarter). Afterward, the members vote for the charity they believe should receive the donation.

"We can only have 40 members now because of the pandemic, so everyone who is attending has to pre-register to let us know they are attending. A mask also must be worn," organizer Shannon Wallis tells Castanet.



Wallis, along with organizers Bobbie Harrison and Maryanne Bower, started the 100 Women Who Care Kamloops after reading about it in another community.

She notes the group is always accepting more charities.

"There are a few rules such as it must be a registered charity applying and the money must be spent in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District," she says.

Some of the local non-profits to benefit from 100 Women Who Care Kamloops are: Angels Animal Rescue, Out of the Cold, Rapid Access Breast Cancer Clinic, KidSport Kamloops and the Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association. Last year, PIT Stop, an outreach program that provides a hot meal to the street-entrenched community, received a cheque for $7,800.



100 Women Who Care Kamloops will meet on Sept, 14 and again on Nov. 16 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.

"We're looking forward to getting together and hearing from local charities, especially now that there is more of a need. What seems to resonate with our members is grassroots organizations that don't have access to provincial and federal grants. We are excited to welcome new members as well," Wallis says.

To register, email [email protected].