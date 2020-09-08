162114
Kamloops  

Kamloops city councillors hand out swag, remind transit users of new fall schedule

Fall bus schedule starts

Three Kamloops city councillors hit the streets this morning to remind transit users of the new BC Transit schedule, which starts today.

"Every year, we flip over from a summer to a fall schedule," says Coun. Arjun Singh. "We're also handing out masks and other little pieces of swag. We want to appreciate transit users."

But the schedule change isn't the only reminder people are getting. Masks are now mandatory on all buses.

"We need to promote the safe use of transit," Coun. Bill Sarai tells Castanet. "It's a confined area and for the safety of the rest of the City of Kamloops, it's mandatory and we want to promote that, let people know that it's a safety issue." 

"It's what we do, we support our city, we support our community, we support our transit riders, and we support our transit suppliers," adds Coun. Dale Bass. 

To view the new BC Transit fall schedule, click here.

