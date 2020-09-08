There's no more free parking in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Parking fees at city-owned lots and at the two downtown parkades are back in effect.

The City of Kamloops waived the fees earlier this year, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parking fees were reinstated in a phased approach. Staff started to collect on-street parking fees after the May long weekend. They decided to not collect fees at the city-owned lots and at the Lansdowne and Seymour parkades because of this summer's traffic deck membrane replacement project.

As of today (Sept. 8), pay parking at parkades and at off-street parking lots will be in effect Monday to Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On-street parking, meanwhile, is in effect Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers can pay their fee via Flowbird (the city's parking app) or at a nearby pay station.