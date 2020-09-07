160553
162216
Kamloops  

Clearwater woman charged with second degree murder

Murder charge for woman

- | Story: 309971

A woman from Clearwater is scheduled to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court this week for a second degree murder charge.

On Sept. 6, Clearwater RCMP responded to a 911 call and attended a remote area of the Adams Forest Service Road. A deceased man was found on site, according to a news release.

One woman was subsequently arrested and taken to the police detachment.

"The Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and a charge of second degree murder has since been laid against Ashleigh Tschritter of Clearwater, B.C. in relation to the death of David Simpson, also of Clearwater," states the release. 

Mounties say the death was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. 

Anyone with additional information about what transpired is asked to call police at 1-877-987-8477. RCMP note they won't be releasing further details about the case as the matter is before the court. 

Tschritter's court date is Sept. 8. 

