BC Interior Community Foundation releases $154,000 in local grants

Photo: Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association.

There are 13 charities from Lillooet to Clearwater that started the month off with a boost.

The BC Interior Community Foundation released more than $154,000 in grants thanks to the Emergency Community Support Fund, a national fund involving Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada along with community funds.

The funds went to a variety of charities working on different causes, including $25,000 to the Kamloops Mustard Seed for a community support worker, $20,000 for the Centre for Seniors Information to work against social isolation, and $20,000 for the Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association to go to supporting the organization's three staff members after all volunteers were disallowed during the pandemic.

"The enhanced ability we have because of this funding to more greatly engage with those in our community and to connect them to programs, services, and assistance they need is a game changer," says the Mustard Seed's Matthew Borba in a press release.

Another $20,000 went to the Big Bear Child and Youth Advocacy Centre to support their work with youth who've experienced abuse, while $15,000 went to both youth homelessness outreach by A Way Home Kamloops and Hope Air's accommodations program for low-income patients.

Elsewhere in Kamloops $3,000 went to Spinal Cord Injury B.C., $2,500 went to Interior Community Services for their work with gender diverse youth, $2,760 was invested in the Pregnancy Care Centre Society's Holistic Wellness Initiative. And $3,650 went to the Kamloops Food Policy Council to support vulnerable population's food security.

In Lillooet $3,650 went to the Better living Centre for their bagged lunch program.

The South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society in Ashcroft received $16,520 to help with their food bank, and $7,500 went to the Evergreen Acres Senior Housing Society in Clearwater to assist subsidized seniors housing.