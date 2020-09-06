161898
157345
Kamloops  

Want to get ride of hazardous household waste?

Hazardous waste event

- | Story: 309932

Have a bunch of paint thinner laying around? Bleach you're never going to use? Old lab chemicals from that week you tried to be a mad scientist? 

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has set up an event to help get rid of waste that can't be flushed, burnt or fired off into the upper atmosphere strapped to some fireworks (which is never an acceptable way to dispose of trash).

It's actually four events, in different locations.

The annual Household Hazardous Waste Round-up event is coming this October, competing with Halloween for most anticipated October event involving questionable amounts of hair spray and face paint.

"Household hazardous waste is any waste from your home that is considered to be dangerous or which you have reason to believe could be hazardous," TNRD said in a press release.

"Commonly accepted examples of hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oil, antifreeze, flammables, poisons, corrosives, adhesives, grease/tar, gasoline/kerosene, pesticides, fertilizers, devices containing mercury, and pool or lab chemicals."

The four events are:

  • Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mission Flats Landfill in Kamloops
  • Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clearwater Eco-Depot
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Merritt Civic Centre Parking Lot
  • Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cache Creek Visitor Information Centre Parking Lot

154547


160198


162393
159748


162432


161345


