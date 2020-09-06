162114
Kamloops  

Logan Lake residents petitioning online for better internet

The people, or at least some people, in Logan Lake are looking for better internet.

A petition online has gained almost 200 digital signatures this weekend, asking Telus to hook the community of 2,000 up with high speed internet. Logan Lake resident Cynthia Haggerty started the petition citing the low quality currently experienced in the town.

"TELUS has disregarded the NEED for them in our town, yet continue to charge all customers rates that claim to be for services we just do not receive," she writes on the petition page.

She adds that high speed internet is available around Logan Lake: in Kamloops, Merritt and at the Highland Valley Copper Mine.

The town is suffering, Haggerty says, because a variety of businesses, services and organizations that need or would function better with better internet don't have access to it.

Additionally, she says Logan Lake residents are paying for fiber optic internet service, but have yet to receive it.

Rural internet access has been an issue at the federal level as well, with the auditor general writing a report in 2018 that noted a need for rural internet strategies.

The petition page is located here.

