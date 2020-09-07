Local BCWS fire fighters compete in 'World's Toughest Race'

Photo: Amazon Prime Video Team Peak Pursuit.

It took them more than 233 straight hours to complete, but a group of BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) rapid attack firefighters completed the 'World's Toughest Race.'

The four racers and one support member called themselves Team Peak Pursuit in Eco-Challenge Fiji, a gruelling race which began streaming on Amazon Prime in August.

It's essentially a point-to-point race using a variety of transportation modes through extreme situations and next to zero sleep.

This past race was 671 km (about the distance from Vancouver to Calgary as the plane flies) with racers using mountain bikes, local sailing ships and ropes to complete the route.

Photo: Photo credits- Brian Finestone and Amazon Prime Video Left to right: Jasper Edge, Laura Lejune, Ben Kiwatkowski, Elora Van Jarrett and Thomas Hardy.

The four racers on Peak Pursuit were Jasper Edge (who spends summers in Salmon Arm and winters in Kamloops as a student and Sun Peaks as a ski instructor), team captain Benjamin Kwiatkowski, Salmon Arm's Thomas Hardy and Elora Van Jarrett (who's spent the better part of a decade based in Salmon Arm). The team's support member was Laura Lejeune from Squamish.

Edge says Kwiatkowski approached the group, none of whom had done anything like this before, last year with the idea. All had plenty of outdoor experience; as part of the BCWS rapid attack group they're often dropped by helicopter in hard-to-reach corners of the province.

"Fighting fire...that in itself was a pretty huge asset and training tool," Edge says. "It's common for us to be out on the fire line for 14 days working 14-16 hours."

That experience builds up endurance and trust in team members.

"We're often in stressful, high-consequence situations," he says.

Photo: Brian Finestone and Amazon Prime Video Team Peak Pursuit in a boat.

The group didn't all gather in one place until they met in Fiji a year ago, just days before the race actually took place. Over the summer they trained, but with their jobs at least one person was often off fighting a blaze.

Although many teams have spent years together or competed in smaller races, when Edge's team arrived they were the newcomers to the challenge.

Peak Pursuit members had done some orienteering or one-day solo races, but never anything close to the Eco-Challenge, which has earned it's title as 'World's Toughest Race' over the years.

"We definitely got some strange looks from the other competitors," Edge says. "They were looking at us ‘You chose to do the worlds toughest race?'"

In total there were 66 teams competing; some are professionals. Three other Canadian teams participated as well.

Edge says within the first two days Peak Pursuit knew they weren't going to be in the first few teams. In the end Team New Zealand came first, finishing in just over 141 hours, with Team Canada Adventure coming second at 143 hours. One third of the teams that started didn't finish.

For Team Peak Pursuit the race became more personal, with the goal of finishing. And they did, in 32; a strong outing for a rookie team. Edge says it was a "pretty great feeling" as they paddled across the finish line. But he feels they didn't reach their full potential as a few medical issues hampered their progress later in the race.

Overall though he's proud of the achievement and brought home a bunch of once-in-a-lifetime memories, from scaling the 1,000 ft. Vuwa Falls to diving several meters down into the Fijian ocean in the middle of the night to find a medallion.

For Edge, though, the most memorable part wasn't the intense moments or rugged jungle, but the Fijians themselves.

Photo: Brian Finestone and Amazon Prime Video

"In Fijian the word 'bula,' it means welcome and be strong and good luck," Edge says, describing the word as a greeting and cheer at once. "Hearing those 'Bula, bula, bula' and kids running alongside your bike getting highfives, those little moments would just keep us going and are unforgettable."

On the flipside there were moments like when their mountain bikes got gummer up in thick mud, meaning a 7 hour bike ride turned into a 16 hour trek as they carried their bikes through sections.

"In the first six days we had 11 hours of sleep," Edge says. "Even the simple tasks became much more challenging."

This was the first Eco-Challenge race since 2001 (the race took place near Lillooet in 1996), but Peak Pursuit won't have to wait that long for their second try. In 2021 a race is being organized in Patagonia (a region at the southern tip of South America shared by Chile and Argentina). Edge says the same group have already applied.

"It feels good to represent the Shuswap-Thompson region for this," he says.

And they're feeling a little better looking forward to 2021. Not only do they have their first race under their belts, but the region is mountainous, rocky and much more similar to B.C.'s interior than a tropical island.

"Fingers crossed," Edge says. "We want to show ourselves and the other teams what we’re capable of."

World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji is on Amazon Prime now.