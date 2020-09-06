Widespread wind alert for Southern B.C.

Photo: Pixabay

A wind alert has been issued for regions across southern B.C including the Okanagan, North and South Thompson valleys, Shuswap, Kootenays and Columbia region.

The alert from Environment Canada warns of gusts up to 60 km/h may occur throughout the valleys in the province's southern interior, from the coast to the Albertan border and from the Cariboo-Chilcotin to the American border.

"While wind gusts of this magnitude are not out of the ordinary, people out enjoying the waterways or campgrounds this Labour Day weekend should be prepared for any sudden increases in wind," notes the alert.

The gusts are expected to arrive around midnight tonight (Sept. 6), so people camping in tents may want to ensure their shelter is secure. The winds are expected to peak Monday morning and are likely to continue throughout the day.

The increased wind is due to weather in the prairies creating a high pressure ridge in Northern B.C. which will push south over the weekend.

On the coast, gusts may peak at 70 km/h.