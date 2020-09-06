162114
157345
Kamloops  

Widespread wind alert for Southern B.C.

Wind alert issued

- | Story: 309922

A wind alert has been issued for regions across southern B.C including the Okanagan, North and South Thompson valleys, Shuswap, Kootenays and Columbia region.

The alert from Environment Canada warns of gusts up to 60 km/h may occur throughout the valleys in the province's southern interior, from the coast to the Albertan border and from the Cariboo-Chilcotin to the American border.

"While wind gusts of this magnitude are not out of the ordinary, people out enjoying the waterways or campgrounds this Labour Day weekend should be prepared for any sudden increases in wind," notes the alert.

The gusts are expected to arrive around midnight tonight (Sept. 6), so people camping in tents may want to ensure their shelter is secure. The winds are expected to peak Monday morning and are likely to continue throughout the day.

The increased wind is due to weather in the prairies creating a high pressure ridge in Northern B.C. which will push south over the weekend.

On the coast, gusts may peak at 70 km/h.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161974


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162393
Real Estate
4139395
#2207 1075 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$799,888
more details
160308


162546


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Carli
Carli Kamloops SPCA >


161324


Nostalgia

Galleries
Time for a little dose of nostalgia.
Nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Puppy totally loses it after being allowed to play on the bed
Must Watch
Looks like Pepper the Dachshund absolutely loves playtime on the...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ink deal with Netflix
Showbiz
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have signed a...
Dad feeds toddlers from his own bowl
Must Watch
Sharing is caring.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
162216