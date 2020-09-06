Wildfire off Hwy 12 near Lilooet is now under control

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: Sept. 6, 12:16 p.m.

The Riley Creek fire is now classified as 'Under Control' by BC Wildfire Service.

The 0.75 hectare wildfire near Lilooet sprung up Saturday morning, and has been contained in less than 24 hours.

BC Wildfire Service is still investigating the cause of the blaze.

ORIGINAL: Sept. 5, 5:15 p.m.

A fire sparked early Saturday morning near Lillooet, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The Riley Creek wildfire is located 13 kilometres south east of Lillooet and is adjacent to Highway 12.

The fire is considered a surface fire with visible open flame.

"We have 25 personnel on site with air tankers, also aerial support," said BC Wildfire Service information officer Gagan Lindhran.

The fire is sitting at 0.75 Hectares in size, with the status as out of control.

"The cause is under investigation and no structures are threatened at this time," Lindhran said.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.