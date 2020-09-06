161898
160859
Kamloops  

Wildfire off Hwy 12 near Lilooet is now under control

Lillooet fire under control

- | Story: 309909

UPDATE: Sept. 6, 12:16 p.m.

The Riley Creek fire is now classified as 'Under Control' by BC Wildfire Service.

The 0.75 hectare wildfire near Lilooet sprung up Saturday morning, and has been contained in less than 24 hours.

BC Wildfire Service is still investigating the cause of the blaze.

ORIGINAL: Sept. 5, 5:15 p.m.

A fire sparked early Saturday morning near Lillooet, according to BC Wildfire Service. 

The Riley Creek wildfire is located 13 kilometres south east of Lillooet and is adjacent to Highway 12.

The fire is considered a surface fire with visible open flame. 

"We have 25 personnel on site with air tankers, also aerial support,"  said BC Wildfire Service information officer Gagan Lindhran.

The fire is sitting at 0.75 Hectares in size, with the status as out of control.

"The cause is under investigation and no structures are threatened at this time," Lindhran said.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

162469


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4139395
#2207 1075 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$799,888
more details


161779


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Roberta
Roberta Kamloops SPCA >


162547


Nostalgia

Galleries
Time for a little dose of nostalgia.
Nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Puppy totally loses it after being allowed to play on the bed
Must Watch
Looks like Pepper the Dachshund absolutely loves playtime on the...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ink deal with Netflix
Showbiz
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have signed a...
Dad feeds toddlers from his own bowl
Must Watch
Sharing is caring.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161910