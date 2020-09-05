162114
Kamloops  

Wildfire off Hwy 12

New fire near Lillooet

A fire sparked early Saturday morning near Lillooet, according to BC Wildfire Service. 

The Riley Creek wildfire is located 13 kilometres south east of Lillooet and is adjacent to Highway 12.

The fire is considered a surface fire with visible open flame. 

"We have 25 personnel on site with air tankers, also aerial support,"  said BC Wildfire Service information officer Gagan Lindhran.

The fire is sitting at 0.75 Hectares in size, with the status as out of control.

"The cause is under investigation and no structures are threatened at this time," Lindhran said.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

 

