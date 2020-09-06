Kamloops family uproots their life, after child's Leukemia diagnosis

Photo: Landon Muzio Natalia Muzio's uncle is doing everything in his power to ensure she has her family by her side.

It started about two months ago, when seven-year-old Natalia Muzio started feeling lethargic and weak. This began a string of back and forth visits to Royal Inland Hospital.

"Her mom took her into the hospital about five times and they just couldn't figure out what was wrong," explains Natalia's uncle, Landon Muzio. "It wasn't until about a week ago that we found out she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia."

She was immediately airlifted to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver. In an instant, Natalia's parents completely uprooted their lives.

A full recovery is expected to take more than two years of treatment. As a result, her father has already stopped working and her mother is working only periodically.

The family lives in Kamloops and will have to stay in Vancouver for as long as Natalia's treatment takes. Commuting from Kamloops to Vancouver won't be realistic for her parents, especially because they don't want Natalia to be alone.

"I can't visit Natalia at all," says heartbroken Muzio, "The heath and safety measures they have in place only allow for immediate family visits. I feel helpless. The least I can do is try to help my brother and his wife sustain themselves while they're in Vancouver and not working."

Muzio started a GoFundMe page for the family so that they will be able to sustain themselves while being by his niece's side.

"My whole family is helping in any way we can, and we'll continue to do so. The good news is that there is a 90% recovery rate with this type of cancer," says Muzio. "But two years is a long time. It's a really long road ahead for her family."