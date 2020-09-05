The Kamloops ice cream staple is only 30 flavours away from closing shop

Photo: Amandalina Letterio Scoopz will shut down as soon as they serve the last scoop of ice cream.

It marks the end of summer in Kamloops when Scoopz shuts its doors for the season.

"We'll shut the doors whenever we run out of ice cream, it will probably be today," says Adrianne Erlandson, owner and operator of Scoopz.

If you pass by Scoopz right now, you might find green tape covering the name of your favourite ice cream flavour - an indicator it's already sold out. Only 30 flavours remain, but there are still some fan favourites like "All Canadian Moose" and "Seasalt Chocolate Caramel."

"It was a really great year, despite all of the new challenges that resulted from the pandemic. We are extremely grateful for the support from the Kamloops community," she said.

A proceed of the sales at Scoopz ice cream this week will go toward Mustard Seed, a non-profit organization that provides poverty relief.

"It's very different from our usual fundraiser. In previous years, we would collect donations from the community over four days. For making a donation, they would be entered to win a prize. The only thing that hasn't changed is that we are still donating a portion of our sales," explains Erlandson.

"I'm so happy to be able to end the season on such a positive note by giving back."

This will be the last weekend to grab a scoop at Scoopz until next summer.