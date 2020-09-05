162114
162531
Kamloops  

Resurfacing at the intersection of Columbia and 3rd will begin Tuesday

Downtown construction

- | Story: 309896

The City of Kamloops will be resurfacing the intersection of Columbia Street and 3rd Avenue starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 until Sept. 18.

The City says hours of work will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but work on Columbia Street will be restricted to between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The majority of the construction will take place on Sept. 8, and motorists should expect delays and plan alternative routes.

The work will extend up 3rd Avenue to just north of St Ann’s Academy, including the eastbound slip lane. 

"City staff and its contractor recognize that this is a very busy time of year and have been working closely with Royal Inland Hospital, Ellis Don, and St Ann’s Academy to help mitigate the impacts of this project, and everyone has been extremely accommodating," the City of Kamloops says in a press release.

During the project, transit will have a dedicated lane through the construction area, and stops will not be impacted. Traffic will be reduced to one lane westbound. The two eastbound lanes will be merged into one and shifted to the north side of the meridian on Columbia Street.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated when needed.

