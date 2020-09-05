162114
Kamloops  

Mike O'Reilly is making visitors feel welcome through hand written notes

Kamloops Councillor Mike O'Reilly is writing hand-written notes on his business cards and leaving them on vehicles with out-of-town license plates.

It all started one month ago when the story of an Alberta couple getting their windows smashed in was shared online. It was one of many reported situations where out of town vehicles were getting vandalized.

"It started springing in my mind: How do I change the narrative? I want people to know that Kamloops is a safe place to come regardless of the colour of your license plate," Councillor O'Reilly explains.

Yesterday, he left his 100th business card on a windshield. The note reads: "If you are visiting, THANK-YOU for coming to #KAMLOOPS. Stay healthy, Mike."

So far, O'Reilly has gotten around 15 texts calls and emails from recipients thanking him for his note. He says it seems to be offering a sense of relief to visitors.

"When I was leaving a note on a windshield one day, I ended up talking to the vehicle owner who seemed defensive at first because they didn't know what I was doing. 'I'm not causing any problems here, we're allowed to be here,' they said, which tells me how people are feeling," explains O'Reilly. "They're wary and I want to create that dialogue that Kamloops is a safe place to come to."

O'Reilly also thinks it's important for British Columbians to remember that people are in town for different reasons.  

"One woman I spoke with said she is in town because her husband is a firefighter at the wildfire centre. They have been in town for three months with Alberta plates," continues O'Reilly.

"You don't know why people are here, but regardless of what their license plate says, they should feel safe in Kamloops."

 

