Kamloops RCMP make arrests in gang-linked drug-trafficking ring

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Kamloops RCMP are announcing a significant drug bust and multiple arrests.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 13, 2020 that resulted in the seizure of a kilogram of cocaine. A 49-year-old resident of Cherry Creek was released pending further investigation.

Then, on Friday, Mounties made a pair of raids and traffic stops related to the investigation. A 35-year-old Kamloops man was stopped in a vehicle with two kilograms of cocaine, while a second 35-year-old man was arrested in another traffic stop that saw a “significant” amount of cash seized.

Police raided two homes — one in Aberdeen and the other in Savona — seizing another kilogram of cocaine and two kilos of meth.

Both men arrested Friday were released pending further investigation.

"There were several enforcement actions taken today, some of them happening in otherwise quiet residential areas. There is no reason to believe the public or nearby residents are in any danger. But the presence of organized crime operations in our community is always a concern,” said S/Sgt Simon Pillay.

“Investigators will now be shifting their attention to completing the related reports, conducting analysis of these substances and processing other evidence. This information will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for the charge assessment process. RCMP cannot release further information about the people involved in this investigation unless charges are approved, at which point some information enters the public domain for the judicial process."

If you have information concerning drug trafficking or organized crime, you are encouraged to contact the RCMP at 250-828-3000 and ask to speak with investigators of the Targeted Enforcement Unit.