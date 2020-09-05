162114
Kamloops  

This learning centre is getting a huge upgrade in space and facilities

Gardengate expansion starts

Shovels went in the ground Friday at the Gardengate Learning Centre in Kamloops. The Kamloops Horticulture Program facility will expand from its current 700 square foot space to a new 2,200 square foot facility,

"It's very exciting for us.  Moving into a new space is going to offer so much more to the individuals who choose to come to Gardengate to volunteer their time and gain skills in the process.  It's something that we have been working toward for a really long time to further expand our programming," says Erica McLellan, Activity Coordinator.

The larger space will enable more people to participate in the program. A new commercial kitchen will be added, offering opportunity to cultivate more skills, in addition to activities such as cooking, carpentry, sales, marketing and machine maintenance.

“Without the support from the community and our funders, this expansion would not be possible.” adds Robert Wright, Gardengate Program Manager. 

The expansion is expected to be complete by late 2020.

