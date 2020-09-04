The City of Kamloops is welcoming the public back to the Tournament Capital Centre

Photo: TCC Facebook page

The City of Kamloops says the Tournament Capital Centre is back to its fall routine.

From September 8-11, visitors will be eligible to win a membership or TCC punch card.



People who visit the centre between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. will be able test out a free smoothie from Taste Kitchen Inc., which is located in the TCC’s main lobby.



“We are always excited for the fall to welcome back facility users, whether they are TRU students or individuals and families,” says Sean Smith, the City’s Business Operations and Events Supervisor. “We have an amazing facility and are happy to have our full gym and indoor track and courts open for the public as a safe place to recreate.”

The Tournament Capital Centre also requests that patrons do not enter the building if feeling sick, if recently travelled outside of the country or if exposed to COVID-19.



Safety signs and physical distancing protocols are in place, such as floor markings, cleaning and safety procedures, and set time limits on equipment.



The TCC indoor track, Wellness Centre, and Athlete Performance Centre are open Monday to Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Hillside Stadium is open at 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. The Canada Games Aquatic Centre remains closed as construction is still in progress,



For more information on the TCC, including hours, rates, and available programs, click here.

