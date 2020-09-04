157346
162166
Kamloops  

RCMP evacuating homes near armed standoff in Kamloops

Police in armed standoff

- | Story: 309806

UPDATE 9:45 a.m.

Multiple neighbours tell Castanet they witnessed a man come out of the home at the centre of the standoff, followed by heavily-armed police officers moving in on the residence.

RCMP are still very active on scene and have not confirmed that anyone has surrendered.

ORIGINAL 9:25 a.m.

The Kamloops RCMP are dealing with an armed standoff in the Juniper subdivision. 

Officers were called to a home in the vicinity of Qu'Appelle Blvd. and Cheakamus Dr.  at 7:41 a.m.

“This situation is best described as an armed and barricaded person who is not cooperative,” said S/Sgt Simon Pillay.

Police are restricting vehicle and pedestrian traffic to the affected area and evacuating some nearby homes.

“RCMP members are engaged in a negotiation and de-escalation process at this time and unfortunately we cannot predict how long this situation will take to resolve,” S/Sgt Pillay said.

The public is being asked to avoid the area. Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161356


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4249936
2070 boucherie rd.
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$396,000
more details
160552


161951


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Carli
Carli Kamloops SPCA >


161779


Curious dog is completely blown away by lemon slice

Must Watch
Watch this adorable dog completely lose it over a slice of lemon!
Christopher Nolan ‘excited’ to see Tenet star Robert Pattinson as Batman
Showbiz
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is looking forward to seeing Robert...
Rooster cuddles on the couch
Must Watch
Have you ever seen a rooster do this?
Friday Morning Awesomeness- September 4, 2020
Daily Dose
Gear up for the long weekend by scrolling through the internet.
Friday Morning Awesomeness- September 4, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162346
162216