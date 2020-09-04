RCMP evacuating homes near armed standoff in Kamloops

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

UPDATE 9:45 a.m.

Multiple neighbours tell Castanet they witnessed a man come out of the home at the centre of the standoff, followed by heavily-armed police officers moving in on the residence.

RCMP are still very active on scene and have not confirmed that anyone has surrendered.

ORIGINAL 9:25 a.m.

The Kamloops RCMP are dealing with an armed standoff in the Juniper subdivision.

Officers were called to a home in the vicinity of Qu'Appelle Blvd. and Cheakamus Dr. at 7:41 a.m.

“This situation is best described as an armed and barricaded person who is not cooperative,” said S/Sgt Simon Pillay.

Police are restricting vehicle and pedestrian traffic to the affected area and evacuating some nearby homes.

“RCMP members are engaged in a negotiation and de-escalation process at this time and unfortunately we cannot predict how long this situation will take to resolve,” S/Sgt Pillay said.

The public is being asked to avoid the area. Castanet will update as more information becomes available.