Man surrenders after two-hour standoff with Kamloops RCMP

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

The Kamloops RCMP says the man at the centre of an armed standoff in the Juniper subdivision has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Officers were called to the home near Qu'Appelle Blvd and Babine Avenue at 7:40 a.m., eventually coaxing him out by 9:40 a.m. with “a de-escalation process.”

The man was transported directly to hospital. No parties suffered any injuries through this process and there is no longer any risk in the area, police say.

"Seeing highly visible police incidents unfold in residential areas is always unsettling. We would like to thank the people disturbed by this event for their cooperation and understanding,” S/Sgt Simon Pillay. “When RCMP members respond to calls like this, public safety is our first priority. As such, we make an area safe so we can de-escalate and hopefully resolve the matter peacefully. In this case, the de-escalation process was successful and the male was eventually apprehended in a cooperative fashion.”

Although RCMP are still on scene, area restrictions are being lifted and police will be withdrawing most officers immediately.

UPDATE 10:25 a.m.

The man at the centre of a standoff in the Juniper subdivision has surrendered to police, and he's been taken into custody.

Police said the man was armed, and had barricaded himself inside the home near Qu'Appelle Blvd and Babine Avenue.

Juniper resident Milla Vahankilla said she saw the man calmly exit the house, sometime around 9:30 a.m., and surrender to police.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was on scene, and entered the house after the man surrendered. Police are now leaving the area.

UPDATE 9:45 a.m.

Multiple neighbours tell Castanet they witnessed a man come out of the home at the centre of the standoff, followed by heavily-armed police officers moving in on the residence.

RCMP are still very active on scene and have not confirmed that anyone has surrendered.

ORIGINAL 9:25 a.m.

The Kamloops RCMP are dealing with an armed standoff in the Juniper subdivision.

Officers were called to a home in the vicinity of Qu'Appelle Blvd. and Cheakamus Dr. at 7:41 a.m.

“This situation is best described as an armed and barricaded person who is not cooperative,” said S/Sgt Simon Pillay.

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

Police are restricting vehicle and pedestrian traffic to the affected area and evacuating some nearby homes.

“RCMP members are engaged in a negotiation and de-escalation process at this time and unfortunately we cannot predict how long this situation will take to resolve,” S/Sgt Pillay said.

The public is being asked to avoid the area. Castanet will update as more information becomes available.