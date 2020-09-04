Construction at a Revelstoke school leads to the discovery of a 1980s treasure map

Photo: Contributed

In the midst of renovations at Columbia Park Elementary school in Revelstoke a carpenter found a treasure map that dates back to the 1980s.

"Johnny found it in the boys washroom behind a mirror. Out drops a piece of paper with a treasure map on it," explains Principal Andrew Pfeiffer.

"He was curious, so he unfolded it," continues Pfeiffer, "and he discovered a treasure map, most likely from a former student, named Jimmy Greer dated back to November 26, 1980."

The map says: "I have been in this shcool then it first open in 1976 I was in grade two then now if you look carefully at the map you will find a 100 dollars." It includes a drawing of the school's playground and a map to find $100.

When asked if he or anyone else searched for the cash, Principal Pfeiffer says, "Some have searched. The problem is that the map says the money is near a steel swing set, but the school got rid of that swing set decades ago."

Despite the missing swing set, Pfeiffer says Columbia Park Elementary will encourage students to look for the treasure at recess. As for Jimmy Greer - he's been a difficult man to track down.

"It's an amazing 40 year old time capsule," Pfeiffer continues, "We have been trying to track him down. We have posted to social media, many former teachers have shared their memories of Jimmy Greer - but no one seems to know where he is. We would love to get in contact with him."

Until Greer makes his way back to his treasure map, students and members of the community can enjoy searching for his $100 prize.

"It's a nice, positive discovery during what has been a tough year. Teachers will be talking to students about the map when they get back into class, and it has encouraged us to have each student make time capsules. It will give them an opportunity to talk to the future and tell them about our time right now," Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer also hopes to keep Greer's map as a time capsule in the school, "Imagine what it would be like to read that treasure map in 2060," he says. "I would love to speak to Jimmy and thank him for some moments of levity and lightness during an anxious year."

If your name is Jimmy Greer and you attended Columbia Park Elementary in Revelstoke from 1976 to 1980 (as per the map), please contact the school by calling 250-837-4744.