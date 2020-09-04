157346
159971
Kamloops  

Construction at a Revelstoke school lead to the discovery of a 1980s treasure map

80s treasure map found

- | Story: 309801

In the midst of renovations at Columbia Park Elementary school in Revelstoke, a carpenter found a treasure map that dates back to the 1980s.  

"Johnny found it in the boys washroom behind a mirror.  Out drops a piece of paper with a treasure map on it," explains Principal Andrew Pfeiffer.

"He was curious, so he unfolded this piece," continues Pfeiffer, "and he discovered a treasure map, most likely from a former student, named Jimmy Greer dated back to November 26, 1980."

The map says: "I have been in this shcool then it first open in 1976 I was in grade two then now if you look carefully at the map you will find a 100 dollars." It includes a drawing of the school's playground and a map to find $100.

When asked if he or anyone else searched for the cash, Principal Pfeiffer says, "Some have searched. The problem is that the map says the money is near a steel swing set, but the school got rid of that swing set decades ago."

Despite the missing swing set, Pfeiffer says Columbia Park Elementary will encourage students to look for the treasure at recess.  As for Jimmy Greer - he's been a difficult man to track down.  

"It's an amazing 40 year old time capsule," Pfeiffer continues, "We have been trying to track him down. We have posted to social media, many former teachers have shared their memories of Jimmy Greer - but no one seems to know where he is.  We would love to get in contact with him." 

Until Greer makes his way back to his treasure map, students and members of the community can enjoy searching for his $100 prize.  

"It's a nice, positive discovery during what has been a tough year.  Teachers will be talking to students about the map when they get back into class, and it has encouraged us to have each student make time capsules. It will give them an opportunity to talk to the future and tell them about our time right now," Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer also hopes to keep Greer's map as a time capsule in the school, "Imagine what it would be like to read that treasure map in 2060," he says. "I would love to speak to Jimmy and thank him for some moments of levity and lightness during an anxious year."

If your name is Jimmy Greer and you attended Columbia Park Elementary in Revelstoke from 1976 to 1980 (as per the map), please contact the school by calling 250-837-4744.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

160552


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4255832
304 130 Barber Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$355,000
more details
159586


160939


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Carli
Carli Kamloops SPCA >


159169


Bon Jovi fan breaks out dancing at a Celtics game

Must Watch
We don’t know where he is right now but we hope he’s happy.
Friday Fails- September 4, 2020
Galleries
Hey, bad days happen. Have a laugh at some of these fails.  
Friday Fails- September 4, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Curious dog is completely blown away by lemon slice
Must Watch
Watch this adorable dog completely lose it over a slice of lemon!
Christopher Nolan ‘excited’ to see Tenet star Robert Pattinson as Batman
Showbiz
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is looking forward to seeing Robert...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161944