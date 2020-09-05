When the COVID-19 vaccine is ready, would you get it?

Federal health experts are encouraging Canadians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available.

"Widespread vaccine uptake is the best shot Canadians have in regaining some of what we've lost and returning to things that we cherish — things like holding family and friends closely, having community events and living our lives without the fear of contracting the disease," said Dr. Theresa Tam, the country's chief medical officer, earlier this month.

Castanet hit the streets to find out what the average local would do once it's approved for the public.

–with files from the Canadian Press.