Kamloops veterinarian advising cat owners to vaccinate furry friends after rabies case leads to pet being put to sleep

Rabies case raises concern

It didn't look so out of place.

The family cat was just playing with something in the backyard.

But Dr. Sandy Jamieson of the Kamloops Cat Hospital says that a family pet had to be put down because of the risk of rabies, which is fatal to cats, dogs and people.

A local woman saw her cat playing around with a small thing a couple weeks ago.

"She got close and noticed it was a bat," Jamieson says. "She got the bat into a box and brought the cat and bat to (the cat) hospital."

Jamieson examined the cat and vaccinated it against rabies right away. Then the bat, which was still alive, was put to sleep and sent for testing with authorities. The tests came back positive for rabies. Jamieson says it's the fourth case he's come across this year; the Canadian Food Inspection agency, which tracks rabies cases, has recorded 12 cases to date in B.C. — all related to bats.

The owner couldn't afford to quarantine the cat at the cat hospital for the requisite 90 days and didn't want to try to quarantine the cat at home where she has two young children. So they decided to put the cat down.

"It was the right decision in my estimation," Jamieson says.

If the cat had been vaccinated, Jamieson says the cat would have been fine. He notes that in more than 30 years of working as a veterinarian in Kamloops rabies case can appear anywhere, even on the 10th floor of an apartment building.

Rabid bats are small and act erratically, and they can fly pretty well anywhere.

"People tend to think because their cat doesn't go outside or lives way up high it doesn’t happen," he says.

Vaccines for cats, which is the same for dogs, cost around $30. Cats need them once as a kitten and then a booster every three years. One year vaccines exist as well.

He notes it's not just a safety measure for a pet, but also for those that live with pets, as rabies is fatal for all mammals. If a cat were to contract rabies, it could pass it on via a small bite to any person or other pets.

"It was big shake up for the family," he says. "We want people to understand it’s here, in our city, in our province."

