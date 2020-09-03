Real estate in Kamloops was a hot item last month

Photo: Pexels

While predictions when the pandemic hit were for a slow summer in real estate, August was not that.

That's according to the Kamloops and District Real Estate Association (KADREA), which recorded $159 million in total sales in August, nearly $50 million ahead of August 2019 according to a press release.

“The pandemic has shown us some strange market behaviour this year. While we were prepared for a slow summer, sales in the region tell a different story," says KADREA president Wendy Runge in the release. "This year we were close to reaching our best August figures in the last decade."

Residential sales were 33 per cent ahead of August 2019, with 349 sales over the month throughout the district. And prices were up to with the average residence going for more than $456,000. In August 2019 the average was below $420,000.

While the market slowed down in the spring when the pandemic first hit, it's rebounding strong. July 2020 also saw better numbers than in 2019. Runge says the expectation is for that to continue.

"Here, it is important to note that our inventory numbers have been consistent and have not grown substantially in the last decade," she says in the release. "In fact, the number of active listings right now are at an all time low. With continued high demand for single-family homes expected, higher average prices in the region are anticipated."

She adds that this doesn't necessarily mean Kamloops will see a record breaking year. Because of the slow start the local real estate market is still behind 2019, which was not a great year.