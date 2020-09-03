161795
162272
Kamloops  

Real estate in Kamloops was a hot item last month

'Strange market behaviour'

- | Story: 309754

While predictions when the pandemic hit were for a slow summer in real estate, August was not that.

That's according to the Kamloops and District Real Estate Association (KADREA), which recorded $159 million in total sales in August, nearly $50 million ahead of August 2019 according to a press release.

“The pandemic has shown us some strange market behaviour this year. While we were prepared for a slow summer, sales in the region tell a different story," says KADREA president Wendy Runge in the release. "This year we were close to reaching our best August figures in the last decade."

Residential sales were 33 per cent ahead of August 2019, with 349 sales over the month throughout the district. And prices were up to with the average residence going for more than $456,000. In August 2019 the average was below $420,000.

While the market slowed down in the spring when the pandemic first hit, it's rebounding strong. July 2020 also saw better numbers than in 2019. Runge says the expectation is for that to continue.

"Here, it is important to note that our inventory numbers have been consistent and have not grown substantially in the last decade," she says in the release. "In fact, the number of active listings right now are at an all time low. With continued high demand for single-family homes expected, higher average prices in the region are anticipated."

She adds that this doesn't necessarily mean Kamloops will see a record breaking year. Because of the slow start the local real estate market is still behind 2019, which was not a great year.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161974


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162393
Real Estate
4220351
3923 Woodell Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$579,900
more details
159586




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kamloops SPCA >


161951


Food art

Galleries
Etoni Mama is treating her children of 12, 10, and 8 years old to intricate, colorful, and exciting meals that both look and taste...
Food art (2)
Galleries
Beyonce sends sweet floral gift to Katy Perry following birth of daughter Daisy
Showbiz
Katy Perry received a fitting floral bouquet from fellow singer...
How to make a puppet using Post-It notes
Must Watch
Got time on your hands? Puppet master Barnaby Dixon and his...
Opera singing cockatiel
Must Watch
Yoki is so irresistible with his facial expressions when he...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160212
162216