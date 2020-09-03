161795
Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP respond to report of an altercation downtown

Police at Victoria and Third

Three police cruisers are at Victoria Street and Third Avenue right now following reports of an altercation.

Two officers are speaking to two men, while another officer is speaking with another man further down Victoria Street toward Second Avenue.

An officer told Castanet that they were responding to a report of an altercation. The situation was minor and police say they have it under control. 

Castanet will update the story when further details are released.

 

