The BC Wildlife Park train is bac

The B.C. Wildlife Park's most popular attraction that isn't a living, breathing animal, is back on track.

The Wildlife Express Miniature Train is back on the rails at the park.

It's running daily from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. now until Sept. 7 and then will run at the same times on weekends starting Sept. 12, as long as the weather cooperates. Tickets are just one dollar.

Passengers must wear a mask while on the train, except for children under the age of 2. Masks can be purchased on site.

