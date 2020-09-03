162114
Kamloops  

Hog fuel fire sparks again at Merritt Tolko location

Hog fuel fire in Merritt

A hog fuel fire sparked last night around 8:00 p.m. in Merritt at the Tolko Mill Site.

The fire, burning in wood waste and shavings, kept 25 firefighters on site until 11 p.m. There was also a fire at the same location about a month ago.

Merritt Fire Chief David Tomkinson says the cause of the fire was spontaneous combustion, likely a result of the humid and windy weather in the area last night.

"We're hoping that they utilize this fuel and move it to avoid this type of situation in the future," says Tomkinson. 

