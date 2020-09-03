157346
157345
Kamloops  

Residential trailer fire stopped by Kamloops Fire Rescue

Trailer fire knocked down

- | Story: 309712

Kamloops Fire Rescue were out early this morning after a call on Lac Le Jeune Road.

A homeowner smelled smoke at 9:00 p.m. last night (Sept. 2) and thought it was a grass fire, says Assistant Chief Robb Schoular, but didn't call firefighters about it.

The resident then woke up at 3:00 a.m. and saw smoke in her trailer. She called Kamloops Fire Rescue at that time.

Firefighters were able to respond immediately and put a stop to it.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

160709


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4258919
3225 Shannon Lake Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$325,000
more details
162470


161951


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kamloops SPCA >


160983


The power of nature

Galleries
Well that’s pretty neat.
Better Call Saul tops list of best TV shows available to stream
Showbiz
Better Call Saul has topped a new U.S. TV poll to find the best...
Star Wars – Pug Edition
Must Watch
May the pug be with you.
A car review with a toddler
Must Watch
Like Top Gear but without the budget and Hammond is now a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
If you don’t start your morning wasting time on the...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160018
161715