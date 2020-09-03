Residential trailer fire stopped by Kamloops Fire Rescue

Photo: Kamloops Fire Rescue
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Lac Le Jeune Road
Kamloops Fire Rescue were out early this morning after a call on Lac Le Jeune Road.
A homeowner smelled smoke at 9:00 p.m. last night (Sept. 2) and thought it was a grass fire, says Assistant Chief Robb Schoular, but didn't call firefighters about it.
The resident then woke up at 3:00 a.m. and saw smoke in her trailer. She called Kamloops Fire Rescue at that time.
Firefighters were able to respond immediately and put a stop to it.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.