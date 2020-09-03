Man who sucker punched 71-year-old security guard planning to plead guilty to assault charge

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The man charged with assaulting a 71-year-old security guard in early July in Kamloops will be pleading guilty.

Matthew Santoro, 33, intends to plead guilty to charges related to a July 2 attack on Glen Warner, who was working as a security guard at Riverside Park when he approached Santoro to tell him to stop smoking.

"He didn't step back or do nothing. He just came up and hit me," Warner told media in early July.

The case garnered attention after Warner's son, Jason, took to social media to raise concerns about how police handled the case. The Kamloops RCMP reassigned the case and a suspect, Santoro, was charged shortly after.

Santoro is now scheduled to appear in Kamloops court Sept. 10 to enter a guilty plea, confirmed Crown spokesperson Dan McLaughlin Thursday.

Santoro is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm. It is not known at this time if he will plead guilty to that, or a lesser charge of simple assault.