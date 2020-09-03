First Nations woman arrested for protest against TMX pipeline

Photo: Miranda Dick
Lorelei Dick in a police cruiser following her arrest today, Sept. 3.
This morning, Sept. 3, Secwepemc activist Lorelei Dick chained herself to a fence at the Kamloops Airport in protest of the TransMountain pipeline expansion project.
Early this morning she chained herself at the junction near Tranquille Road and Airport Road.
Just a short while ago she was taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP and will be released at the courthouse.
