First Nations woman arrested for protest against TMX pipeline

Chained to fence, arrested

This morning, Sept. 3, Secwepemc activist Lorelei Dick chained herself to a fence at the Kamloops Airport in protest of the TransMountain pipeline expansion project.

Early this morning she chained herself at the junction near Tranquille Road and Airport Road.

Just a short while ago she was taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP and will be released at the courthouse.

Castanet Kamloops will update the story as it progresses.

