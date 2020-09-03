City receives donation for vulnerable during COVID-19

Photo: The Mustard Seed The Mustard Seed Kamloops receives a donation to support of those in need.

The Mustard Seed is getting a hand as it gives a hand to those in need.

The Canadian Medical Association Foundation (CMAF) and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) has donated $46,000 to the City of Kamloops which will go toward meals and support at the not-for-profit's Kamloops branch.

This donation will help better protect and assist those in need, states the city in a press release, as vulnerable populations have been struggling with the impacts of COVID-19.



“To receive this kind of direct funding from an organization like the CMAF is not only a testament to the great work Kamloops and other communities across Canada have been doing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says the city's acting social supervisor Ty Helgason in the press release. "But it is also a welcome breath of fresh air."