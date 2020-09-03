162114
160859
Kamloops  

City receives donation for vulnerable during COVID-19

Donation for meals, support

- | Story: 309693

The Mustard Seed is getting a hand as it gives a hand to those in need.

The Canadian Medical Association Foundation (CMAF) and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) has donated $46,000 to the City of Kamloops which will go toward meals and support at the not-for-profit's Kamloops branch.

This donation will help better protect and assist those in need, states the city in a press release, as vulnerable populations have been struggling with the impacts of COVID-19. 

“To receive this kind of direct funding from an organization like the CMAF is not only a testament to the great work Kamloops and other communities across Canada have been doing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says the city's acting social supervisor Ty Helgason in the press release. "But it is also a welcome breath of fresh air."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161814


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4260752
#217 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$498,888
more details


161324


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kamloops SPCA >


161951


Food art

Galleries
Etoni Mama is treating her children of 12, 10, and 8 years old to intricate, colorful, and exciting meals that both look and taste...
Food art (2)
Galleries
Beyonce sends sweet floral gift to Katy Perry following birth of daughter Daisy
Showbiz
Katy Perry received a fitting floral bouquet from fellow singer...
How to make a puppet using Post-It notes
Must Watch
Got time on your hands? Puppet master Barnaby Dixon and his...
Opera singing cockatiel
Must Watch
Yoki is so irresistible with his facial expressions when he...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161715