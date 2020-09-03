Foreign homeowners want access to their properties in Sun Peaks

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort

A group of Sun Peaks homeowners who live abroad are concerned about whether they'll be able to return to Canada this winter.

At this time, foreign nationals can't travel to Canada except for essential purposes. Last week, the federal government extended its COVID-19 restrictions on international travel to Sept. 30.

Australian Neil Connors has owned a property in Sun Peaks for the last 13 years. He and his wife make the trip to the mountain town every November and stay for at least five months. While at Sun Peaks they're ski instructors for the adaptive ski program and teach the sport to individuals with special needs.

Connors, who serves as the chair of the Sun Peaks non-resident advisory committee, has penned a letter to Sun Peaks Resort Municipality council. The document asks that councillors lobby the feds for an exemption for entry into Canada, for homeowners who are in a similar situation like his.

He suggests an exemption similar to Australia's, where citizens are allowed to leave the country if they have a long-term history of residing for more than three months and own a residence in another country other than Australia.

He tells Castanet there could be strict COVID-19 measures upon arrival.

"Even if we had to do a COVID-19 test before getting on a plane here in Australia (and) a two-week quarantine at Sun Peaks; even if we had to do another COVID-19 test before we were allowed out of quarantine at the end of those two weeks, to me, that seems pretty safe," Connors says.

He adds he's heard from other Sun Peaks homeowners who reside in the U.S. and New Zealand, "asking if there's anything we (the committee) could do."

Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine says out-of-country property owners account for 17 per cent of the homeowners in Sun Peaks.

"That's probably close to 300 properties," he says.

When Connors' letter came up at this week's council meeting, councillors agreed to seek support from the province's Resort Municipalities Collaborative. The group represents B.C.'s 14 resort communities. If support is granted, a letter would be sent to the federal and provincial tourism industry bodies, advocating that foreign owners be considered a high priority and should be able to visit their properties, Raine says.

"It is quite worrisome, you know, if you own a property in Sun Peaks and you’re not allowed to come here, you’re having to make arrangements over the phone and have other people visit your property on a regular basis to ensure everything is in order," Raine tells Castanet.

The local mayor adds foreign owners are "an integral part of the community."

"They come for three months, four months in the winter and they volunteer for things around the mountain, and they provide all kinds of services for community members too," he says.

"Certainly, our council is supportive of having these people hopefully be among the first as the border opens in phases."