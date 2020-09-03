City of Merritt expands shelter capacity for COVID-19

Photo: Facebook/@MerrittDesertInn The Merritt Desert Inn will act as a temporary shelter for the City of Merritt

Merritt will be getting its own temporary capacity expansion shelter at the Merritt Dessert Inn, located at 2350 Voght St.

It will provide about 20 rooms that allow physical distancing and a drop-in hygiene centre offering a place to shower. The site will replace the existing Merritt Community Shelter, located at 2038 Nicola Ave.

The project is a partnership between BC Housing, the City of Merritt, and the Nicola Valley Shelter and Support Society (NVSSS).

"Many people experiencing homelessness are living in situations where the COVID-19 virus could spread more quickly," BC Housing states in a press release. "They also have higher rates of health concerns and may be at greater risk if exposed to the virus."

The shelter will offer some reserved spaces where individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are displaying symptoms. Visitors can recover and self-isolate as needed.

The spaces can only be accessed through a referral by Interior Health. Two staffers will be on-site 24/7 to support residents, manage building operations and be available to respond to concerns.