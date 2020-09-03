Fall library programming announced

Photo: Pexels

With autumn returning, so are the fall programs at the local libraries.

But with some pandemic-related changes.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has a variety of programs set for the coming season, ranging from children's literacy programs to collaborations with the Kamloops Art Gallery to virtual reading groups for adults.

For parents and children, Virtual Storytime and the Mother Goose program are returning in an online form. The Take-and-Make Craft programs, where families can pick up craft supplies from a library and then join a group via Zoom to build their craft is also back.

“One of our more popular summer programs was DIY Dragons,” says children and youth services coordinator Meg Ross in a press release. “Families who registered for the program picked up a bag of craft supplies from their closest library branch."

In October, a tween book club will start up, as will a Dungeons and Dragons group.

Throughout the fall, adult book clubs will be running. For a full schedule of when things are happening, click here.