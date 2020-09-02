Official announcement coming next week on new Kamloops baseball team

Photo: Pexels

A new West Coast League (WCL) baseball team will be calling Kamloops home base soon.

An announcement scheduled for next week will introduce the city to the team, with owners and a name to be unveiled at a media event.

Founded in 2005, the WCL is a summer collegiate league. It spans from B.C. to Oregon, with players from universities and colleges. It currently has 12 teams, with two new teams set to join in 2021: Kamloops and the previously announced Nanaimo NightOwls.

Other B.C. teams are the Victoria Harbourcats and the Kelowna Falcons. When Kamloops joins it'll be the northern-most team in the league.