161795
157345
Kamloops  

Official announcement coming next week on new Kamloops baseball team

Kamloops to join WCL

- | Story: 309637

A new West Coast League (WCL) baseball team will be calling Kamloops home base soon.

An announcement scheduled for next week will introduce the city to the team, with owners and a name to be unveiled at a media event.

Founded in 2005, the WCL is a summer collegiate league. It spans from B.C. to Oregon, with players from universities and colleges. It currently has 12 teams, with two new teams set to join in 2021: Kamloops and the previously announced Nanaimo NightOwls.

Other B.C. teams are the Victoria Harbourcats and the Kelowna Falcons. When Kamloops joins it'll be the northern-most team in the league.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

162293


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162393
Real Estate
4243939
1355 Orchard Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$592,000
more details
161814


162046


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Gypsy
Gypsy Kamloops SPCA >


158628


Wooden Masterpieces

Galleries
Check out these amazing home projects.
Wooden Masterpieces (2)
Galleries
Jason Bateman pushed Dax Shepard to propose to Kristen Bell
Showbiz
Actor Dax Shepard credits pal Jason Bateman with encouraging him...
Toddler drops mom’s birthday cake
Must Watch
Happy Birthd- never mind.
Ed Sheeran is a first-time dad
Showbiz
Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162345
161944