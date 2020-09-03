Kamloops Symphony, Western Canada Theatre co-produce performance for home viewing or theatre

Photo: Pixabay

The Soldier's Tale may be over 100 years old, but its relation to the Spanish Flu piqued the interest of the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO).

The KSO, along with Western Canada Theatre (WCT), will start the 2020-21 season with a performance of the piece, penned by Igor Stravinsky in 1918. Stravinsky, famous for his ballets, wrote the pared-down production in light of the Spanish Flu. He kept the cast and crew small, so that it could tour in a time of pandemic.

Now, with another pandemic impacting productions and performances, the two Kamloops cultural organizations are combining their resources. Seven KSO musicians will take the stage while WCT's artistic director James MacDonald will take on the role of the soldier, narrator and devil in the story of a soldier who trades a fiddle for untold wealth in a deal with the devil.

Dancer Lauren Okano will also take the stage with MacDonald (she's the princess the soldier loves).

For the Kamloops production, there will be two ways for audiences to watch. An "Opening Night" performance will be streamed on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A by the two performers. The following night, Sept. 27, the Paramount Theatre will host a pair of screenings of the performance (with a 50-person audience). Tickets go on sale today.

To learn more, visit the KSO website here.