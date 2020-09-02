City of Kamloops gets $2.5 million to go towards aquatic centre upgrades

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The City of Kamloops is receiving a $2.5 million grant for upgrades at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

The grant is part of the federal and provincial program dedicated to funding clean-energy infrastructure in B.C.; the money will go towards upgrades currently underway at the pool. Included will be mechanical, electrical, heating and envelope upgrades that will make the facility more energy efficient.

“This is a significant investment in this project, which recognizes our commitment to minimizing our environmental footprint,” says the city's sustainability supervisor Glen Cheetham in a press release.

The city notes that efforts aren't just going towards long term energy goals, but shorter term as well, with 98 per cent of the waste materials created up to the end of August as a part of the upgrades getting recycled. The city estimates 360,000 lbs. of waste has been kept from the landfill.