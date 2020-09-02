162114
160859
Kamloops  

City of Kamloops gets $2.5 million to go towards aquatic centre upgrades

City gets $2.5M for pool

- | Story: 309616

The City of Kamloops is receiving a $2.5 million grant for upgrades at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

The grant is part of the federal and provincial program dedicated to funding clean-energy infrastructure in B.C.; the money will go towards upgrades currently underway at the pool. Included will be mechanical, electrical, heating and envelope upgrades that will make the facility more energy efficient.

“This is a significant investment in this project, which recognizes our commitment to minimizing our environmental footprint,” says the city's sustainability supervisor Glen Cheetham in a press release.

The city notes that efforts aren't just going towards long term energy goals, but shorter term as well, with 98 per cent of the waste materials created up to the end of August as a part of the upgrades getting recycled. The city estimates 360,000 lbs. of waste has been kept from the landfill.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

160552


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162393
Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
160552


160939


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Gypsy
Gypsy Kamloops SPCA >


158628


Wooden Masterpieces

Galleries
Check out these amazing home projects.
Wooden Masterpieces (2)
Galleries
Jason Bateman pushed Dax Shepard to propose to Kristen Bell
Showbiz
Actor Dax Shepard credits pal Jason Bateman with encouraging him...
Toddler drops mom’s birthday cake
Must Watch
Happy Birthd- never mind.
Ed Sheeran is a first-time dad
Showbiz
Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
161715