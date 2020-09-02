162114
City holding open house for public to review North Shore plan

As the North Shore Neighbourhood Plan moves forward, the city is inviting the public to an open house to review the current draft.

Two events are planned for later this month to discuss the plan in person and what locals foresee for their neighbourhood. However, due to the pandemic, they're being limited to 50 people and anyone wishing to participate is asked to pre-register.

The plan, which will create guidelines for how the area will develop over the coming years, follows the Official Community Plan, which was completed in 2018 and the Downtown Plan, which was adopted in 2019. All three, along with topic-specific plans that deal with things like transportation and recreation, guide staff in how to proceed with growth and planning in the city.

"The community is invited to share its vision for the North Shore and provide feedback on what key issues and opportunities the revised plan should address," states the city in a release.

The two events will be Sept. 16 and 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and Suites at 675 Tranquille Rd. To register to attend in person, click here. For those who can't attend in person, feedback can be provided online here.

