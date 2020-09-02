162114
Single case of COVID-19 reported in City of Kamloops staff

City staffer tests positive

UPDATE: 12:44 p.m.

Parks and Civic Facilities Manager Jeff Putnam has identified himself on social media as the City of Kamloops employee who's tested positive for COVID-19.

ORIGINAL: 12:01 p.m.

An employee of the City of Kamloops has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, the city states the single case has not resulted in anyone else catching the virus thanks to protocols in place at the city. While other employees were near the person with the virus, contact was not made and testing has shown no spread among city staff.

"This is evidence that our safety protocols are working and they are crucial to our efforts at keeping our employees and the public as protected as we can,” says city CAO David Trawin in the release.

The city notes Interior Health's Chief Medical Health Officer confirmed the protocols were effective.

The city doesn't state what department or when the case was detected.

As of Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 1), there are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, all of whom are in isolation, according to Interior Health. No one is in hospital, and there were no new cases reported overnight. 

