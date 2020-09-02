Kamloops cracks $200 million in building permits in 2020

Photo: Brendan Kergin

August might have been average temperature-wise, but it was a scorcher in the construction industry.

More than $35.5 million in permits was issued over August, more than four times the permits issued in August 2019. That puts 2020's year-to-date total at over $200 million and more than $37.5 million ahead of last year's numbers; last year broke a Kamloops record for highest value of permits issued in a single year.

The official approval of the first phase of The Hive helped power August 2020, with that project valued at $16 million. Residential housing also helped, with 11 new single-family homes started (valued at $5 million total) and multi-family housing projects adding another $6 million, including Cookie's Place.

Additions on residences also were higher than usual, with nearly $4 million in permits approved. That's more than the rest of 2020 combined in that category, which very rarely breaks $1 million.

So far this year, nearly $225 million in permits have been issued, making it the third highest total ever (beating 2107) even though the year is only two-thirds done. In 2018, the city set a record with $285 million in permits issued, and then broke that last year with $288.3 million.