Kamloops had an average August, coast was cooler and damper

Photo: Brendan Kergin

While the coast was wet and the Kootenays warmer, Kamloops was right in the middle.

August 2020 was a very average August, says Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, though on the dry side.

"Kamloops came out almost dead on average for temperature and a little less than half for precipitation," he tells Castanet.

The Tournament Capital averaged 20.7 C, just 0.2 C below the average of 20.9 C for Augusts past. However, just 11 mm of precipitation fell. While that's less than half of the usual 24 mm, Lundquist says it's not extreme.

"Although the summer is pretty dry around here, it’s not any sort of record or even close," he says.

August is a transition month for precipitation, with early summer the wettest time of the year and fall the driest.

Overall this summer (meteorologically summer is June, July and August and ends Sept. 1), Kamloops was cool (around 19.3 C), a full degree below the usual seasonal average of 20.3 C. And while there was a wet start to the season, the dry weather since around July 15 kept us below the average for rain, with 79 mm. The average is 93 mm, Lundquist says.

Provincially, the southern-central part of the province being average was a bit of an anomaly.

"In B.C. it was cold and wet in the north and drier south," Lundquist says.

There were some extremes in the province, with Prince Rupert recording 800 mm of rain from July 1 to Aug. 31. That set a record for wettest summer ever in the city known as one of the wettest in Canada. Smithers also saw its wettest summer ever.

Meanwhile, in Cranbrook, it was the fourth hottest summer on record.

Lundquist notes there was also a pair of rare events book ending the summer: tornadoes. One was reported in Victoria in late May and a second was confirmed in Fort St. John in late August that damaged homes and cars.

"I’ve worked in B.C. for over 30 years and only have seen a couple ever reported," Lundquist says. "It’s a fraction per year if you average it out."

Lundquist says it's not a pattern, more a rare pair of random events. He adds that the one on the coast was likely more related to a water spout than a true tornado, but the Fort St. John event was a proper tornado.

In the coming days and season, Lundquist says warmer is more likely. For the beginning of September, a big ridge of high pressure will see temperatures crack 30 C later this week.

"The average high for this time of year is beginning to dwindle," Lundquist says, noting the average for early September peaks around 25 C.

He tells Castanet it should be warmer than average throughout the fall, from September to November.