161795
Kamloops  

Construction of Valleyview Secondary expansion officially underway

Shovels are in the ground

- | Story: 309569

Construction of the Valleyview Secondary School expansion — which will add 525 seats — has officially started.

Up until now, crews have been preparing the site, SD73 spokesperson Diana Skoglund tells Castanet.

The province is providing $32.7 million for the project, which includes a plan for 20 new classrooms, a new gym, a multipurpose space, special education classrooms and improved parking and play areas. The Kamloops-Thompson School District is contributing $1.75 million.

“The Board of Education is thrilled the Valleyview Secondary School project is moving ahead. The students and staff in Valleyview will benefit from this substantial expansion to the existing building and more modern learning environments tailored to the newly revised curriculum,” Rhonda Kershaw, the recently acclaimed chair of the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education, tells Castanet.

The expansion is anticipated to open by September 2022. This will raise the school's capacity from 675 students to 1,200, and eliminate the nine portables currently in use.

"Kamloops is a growing community, and we are working quickly to ensure students are learning in positive and engaging environments," Rob Fleming, the Minister of Education, said in a press release. "In addition to getting students out of portables, the school community will also benefit from a new gymnasium, enhancing access to physical health opportunities."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

162293


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162394
Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
154547




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Gypsy
Gypsy Kamloops SPCA >


162046


Wooden Masterpieces

Galleries
Check out these amazing home projects.
Wooden Masterpieces (2)
Galleries
Jason Bateman pushed Dax Shepard to propose to Kristen Bell
Showbiz
Actor Dax Shepard credits pal Jason Bateman with encouraging him...
Toddler drops mom’s birthday cake
Must Watch
Happy Birthd- never mind.
Ed Sheeran is a first-time dad
Showbiz
Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160018
161944