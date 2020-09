Photo: DriveBC Map Highway 1 traffic delays near Revelstoke.

DriveBC is reporting delays between Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate and Back Road on Highway 1, just five kilometres west of Revelstoke.

Starting today at 8:00 a.m. until tomorrow (Thursday, September 3) at 5:00 p.m., please be advised that hazardous materials are in this area.

Motorists are told to watch for traffic control personnel as the road is now down to two lanes. Slow speeds to 70 km/h and watch for work crews.