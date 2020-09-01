Online panel discussion to look at COVID-19 and racism

Photo: Getty Images

A student-run, youth-centred group will be tackling the issue of COVID-19 and racism during an upcoming online panel discussion.

Mary Falade and Joy Kwak, locals and founders of Motion of Colour, are hosting the talk on Zoom later this week in partnership with Diversity Kamloops.

"There’s just not enough resources and opportunities for discussion, especially for (subjects) like racial justice or equality, so we wanted to create a space where these kinds of discussions were moderated and were enabled. We also just wanted to bring racial awareness to Kamloops," Kwak tells Castanet.

The talk will explore how COVID-19 and racism are both pandemics and how they disproportionately affect communities of colour in Canada, Kwak says.

The Kamloops pair are both university students. Kwak studies at McGill and Falade at UBC.

The panel discussion will feature the following speakers: international human rights lawyer Bill Sundhu, Black Lives Matter activist Les Carty and Indigenous author Elaine Alec, who recently published a new book titled "Calling My Spirit Back."

The talk takes place between 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. There's no cost to register (you can do so here).

Kwak says they hope to host more panel discussions in the future.