162114
Kamloops  

Kamloops' second annual Write-a-Thon goes virtual

Write-a-thon coming

- | Story: 309504

Like many other gatherings and events around the city, the Kamloops Write-a-Thon had to be postponed because of the pandemic. 

The event is once again going ahead — but online.

This year's version will run Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held using Zoom as a digital place for participants to engage with each other. The event, organized by the Kamloops Society for the Written Arts, raises funds for the society and for the Raise-a-Reader campaign.

"Everyone is encouraged to participate in the Write-a-Thon and work on whatever writing project they wish," states the society. "Last year participants reported working on poetry, fiction, creative non-fiction, academic essays, school assignments, letters to old friends, grant applications, professional reports, memoir, children’s books and more."

The 2019 Write-a-Thon was a 12-hour, in-person event with in-person engagement. This year, Zoom will be used to create breakout rooms. Apart from the writing time and breakout rooms there'll also be periods for speakers, games and prizes.

Last year, around 75 people raised $4,000 and wrote 60,000 words.

To register or learn more, click here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

154547


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162393
Real Estate
4244227
4197 Gallaghers Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$890,000
more details
160552


161622


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Gypsy
Gypsy Kamloops SPCA >


162046


Ed Sheeran is a first-time dad

Showbiz
Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn. The Shape of You hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to...
Mom’s daily remote learning morning announcements are hilarious
Must Watch
Deb Plafker gives her son his daily announcements over a speaker.
Expectation vs. Reality
Galleries
When reality doesn’t quite go how you thought it would..
Expectation vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
Brad Pitt insists new signature rose Champagne ‘isn’t a celebrity wine’
Showbiz
Brad Pitt is a massive fan of his new signature rose Champagne.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161944