Kamloops' second annual Write-a-Thon goes virtual

Like many other gatherings and events around the city, the Kamloops Write-a-Thon had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

The event is once again going ahead — but online.

This year's version will run Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held using Zoom as a digital place for participants to engage with each other. The event, organized by the Kamloops Society for the Written Arts, raises funds for the society and for the Raise-a-Reader campaign.

"Everyone is encouraged to participate in the Write-a-Thon and work on whatever writing project they wish," states the society. "Last year participants reported working on poetry, fiction, creative non-fiction, academic essays, school assignments, letters to old friends, grant applications, professional reports, memoir, children’s books and more."

The 2019 Write-a-Thon was a 12-hour, in-person event with in-person engagement. This year, Zoom will be used to create breakout rooms. Apart from the writing time and breakout rooms there'll also be periods for speakers, games and prizes.

Last year, around 75 people raised $4,000 and wrote 60,000 words.

