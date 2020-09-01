The John Tod Y Centre will be reopening its doors on Sept. 14

Photo: Pixabay

The local YMCA-YWCA will be running programs at the John Tod Centre fairly soon.

On Sept. 14, the John Tod Centre Y will open with specific programs available to the public, according to a press release. The programs will have smaller classes to allow for physical distancing on site.

The majority of classes offered at the North Shore location are yoga, pilates, Zumba and other fitness activities. No membership is required for the classes.

The facility on Wood Street closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the YMCA-YWCA announced it was ready to open its downtown Kamloops pool, as well as playcare services at its Battle Street location. That was the second phase of the organization's reopening plan. The first phase started on June 15, when staff opened the doors to the downtown Y dryland fitness areas. Group fitness classes resumed a few days later, on June 22.

